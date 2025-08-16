BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is responding to a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi that is giving the city an ultimatum to comply with the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

In the letter, Pondi asked Wu to detail what steps she is taking to bring the city into compliance.

“You are hereby notified that your jurisdiction has been identified as one that in engages in sanctuary policies and actions that thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the interests of the United States. This ends now,” the letter read.

When asked about the letter, Wu said, “Boston does not back down to bullies, Boston does not back down in the face of threats and certainly when the threats and tactics cross the line and seem to be against the law.”

Bondi has given the mayor until Tuesday to respond.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)