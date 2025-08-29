BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said a city employee arrested last month is being fired.

State police said 25-year-old Nasiru Ibrahim was pulled over in South Boston for having tinted windows.

During the traffic stop, the trooper thought Ibrahim was going to drive off, so he jumped through the car window.

The trooper deployed his stun gun and state police said Ibrahim then used the weapon on the trooper.

They also found a gun in the car and said Ibrahim did not have a license to carry.

Ibrahim worked for the city’s facilities department.

