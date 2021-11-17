BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the city is pausing the removal of tents at a homeless encampment.

This announcement comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court in response to Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s decision to declare addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and clean up the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The city pledged to find treatment or alternative housing for people displaced from tents in the area but has not properly done so, according to the ACLU.

Although only three plaintiffs are mentioned, the suit applies to all residents of the area, the ACLU said.

The lawsuit is being heard in court Wednesday.

Wu added that she will be discussing the issue with Gov. Charlie Baker.

. @MayorWu talks plans for leading #Boston & is meeting w/@MassGovernor during her 1st full day on the job. Also —says city is pausing removals at Mass/Cass as the @ACLU has pending lawsuit being heard in court today. Wu says she will also be discussing this w/ Baker @7News pic.twitter.com/RCSPrZDrJs — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) November 17, 2021

