BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed “An Executive Order To Protect Bostonians From Unconstitutional and Violent Federal Operations” with support from mayors and city managers from neighboring municipalities Thursday.

Wu’s Office said the order provides direction to Boston officials on how to, “…protect residents from illegal federal overreach, prioritizing de-escalation, and reaffirms that Boston will hold anyone accountable who commits violence, property damage, or any criminal conduct in the City, including federal officials.”

At the event, Wu was joined by Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, Newton Mayor Marc C. Laredo, and Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson.

Wu said the order comes in response to the federal government’s “reckless” deployment of ICE agents to cities around the country, and the fatal shootings of two citizens. She said ICE agents wearing masks to conceal their identities, refusal to identify themselves, racially profiling residents, and not using body-worn cameras jeopardizes public safety.

She said the order reaffirms that Boston Police will follow de-escalation tactics to ensure public safety in the event of a federal surge in the city, and makes clear to residents that Boston’s first responders will render medical aid if necessary.

In a statement, Wu also said, “The Order confirms that the Boston Police Department will investigate all crimes committed in Boston— including those committed by federal agents—and, if appropriate, we will make referrals to the City’s local law enforcement partners, the Suffolk County District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General.”

“Additionally, the Order bars federal immigration agents from using City buildings, parking lots, and parks for their operations, bars immigration enforcement in non-public City spaces, and reaffirms that the City’s public buildings, including schools, libraries, senior centers, and community centers are available to residents for designated purposes only.”

In January, Wu co-led a coalition of mayors from across the United States to file an amicus brief in federal district court in Minneapolis to stop the Trump Administration’s surge of federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul. The brief seeks a temporary restraining order to end the occupation of more than two thousand federal agents in the cities.

