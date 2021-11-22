BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance Monday that prohibits the investment of city funds in fossil fuel industries.

The ordinance does not allow public funds to be invested in stocks, securities, or other obligations of any company which derives more than 15 percent of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities.

It was unanimously passed by the City Council.

