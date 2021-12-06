BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to announce a new COVID-19 Advisory Committee just days after the first known case of the omicron variant was detected in Massachusetts.

Wu is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to announce the members of the new committee, which is comprised of health professionals, and community, business, and cultural leaders.

The mayor’s office says the committee, which will be chaired by Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, “will assist in decision-making around tackling new variants and working to end the pandemic in Boston.”

“As new variants are coming, we need to be ahead of that and make sure that the number one priority is that we can keep everyone safe so that our businesses can keep going so that we can keep schools open, rather than have everything shut down again,” Wu said.

The first case of omicron was detected in a Middlesex County woman in her 20s who traveled out of state, the Mass. Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The woman is said to be fully vaccinated and experiencing a mild disease that did not require hospitalization.

