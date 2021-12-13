Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is headed to the White House.

Wu on Tuesday will travel to Washington, D.C. where she will meet with other newly elected mayors, senior White House leadership and members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

The group plans to convene at the White House at 12:30 p.m. and discuss “domestic priorities for cities,” according to an advisory her office sent Monday evening.

It was not immediately clear which federal officials intend to participate in the meeting, but Wu may get a chance to catch up with one of her predecessors if Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is there.

Walsh was in Massachusetts on Monday for an event in Springfield highlighting investments in the new federal infrastructure law, and he declined to speculate on rumblings that he may toss his hat into the state’s gubernatorial race.

