BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to kick off a canvassing movement in Roxbury Wednesday morning as part of an effort to get students back in the classroom after many dropped out or were chronically absent during the height of the pandemic.

The Office of Secondary Schools and the Re-Engagement Center will also knock on students’ doors in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain to encourage them to return to school as the number of Boston students chronically absent was higher than the state level last year.

Boston Public Schools have also been helping students navigate the Orange Line shutdown, which will impact many of the city’s students’ ride to school through next week. The MBTA has also published a guide for students on its website to assist during this time.

Wu will kick off the canvassing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, door-knocking in the three neighborhoods until noon.

