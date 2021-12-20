BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to host a press conference on City Hall Plaza on Monday morning to make an announcement related to the city’s COVID-19 response amid an uptick in cases.

Wu will be joined by Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and other members of her newly formed COVID-19 Advisory Committee for the 10 a.m. press conference.

