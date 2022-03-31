BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to sign an ordinance that limits when people can protest in the city’s residential neighborhoods.

Wu introduced the proposal in February in response to early morning protests that were being held outside of her home in Roslindale.

In a tweet earlier this week, Wu said, “13 weeks now & some people still think yelling outside my house will get me to resign.”

The new measure would only allow people to protest outside of homes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Current restrictions in the city ban noisy protests before 7 a.m. and after 11 a.m.

The Boston City Council approved Wu’s proposal on Wednesday.

