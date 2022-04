BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and public transit advocates are planning to rally for lower fares on the T Monday.

They are calling on legislators to mandate a low-income fare program for MBTA riders.

The rally is set to begin at noon at the Park Street MBTA station.

