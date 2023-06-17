BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vetoed the city council’s budget plan proposal, which included cuts to the police department.

The proposal, already approved by the city council earlier this week, would have made cuts to several departments, including police, transportation and the Office of Veteran services.

In a letter to the city council, Wu said these cuts would hurt the core services that residents depend on.

Wu did accept some amendments made by the council, such as increasing funding for worker protections and health initiatives.

