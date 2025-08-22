LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The wrestling will be hot, hot, hot! At the Lowell Memorial Auditorium Sunday as the WWE brings its annual “NXT Heatwave” event to New England.

“A lot of people have been asking me if I’m ready for JeVon, but I think the real question is, is JeVon Evans ready for the ruler,” said Oba Femi, also known as “The Ruler.”

The Ruler will take on “Rising Star” JeVon Evans to defend his NXT Championship title.

“I’m going to school him,” Femi said. “It’s going to be a wrestling clinic.”

The NXT is a training ground for the next generation of WWE superstars.

The Ruler is certainly making his mark. He holds the record for the longest reign as North American champion.

“The pursuit is unending,” Femi said. “Everyone assumes that when you win the championship that, oh, everything is done. But no, it’s human nature. We always want more.”

Born in Nigeria, Femi is no stranger to competition. Before he conquered the wrestling ring, he was a shot-putter for the University of Alabama.

“That taught me, uh, strength, obviously had to be ridiculously strong to throw the 16 pound shot put as far as you can,” Femi said. “That’s the biggest thing, you know, my shotput career did for me is that. Just giving me that, you know, freakish kind of strength to do all these insane things and it’s translated really well.”

The 27-year-odl says maintaining his “freakish” physique is all about building good habits.

“I mean physically, you do the diets, you stay in shape, you lift weights. Like that, at this point in my career, is second nature,” Femi said.

As for what fans can expect Sunday, The Ruler predicts he’ll reign supreme.

“It’s going to be pure domination,” Femi said. “I’m going to get him out of there in probably six minutes and we’ll be done. The Ruler is going to go out there and do what he does every single week, dominate in outstanding fashion. So show up there and be there live.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)