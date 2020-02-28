WWE Pro Wrestlers visit Boston Children’s Hospital patients ahead of Friday night event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three pro wrestlers took time out of their day to visit with patients and their families at Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Apollo brought with them WWE belts and snapped photos with fans ahead of their WWE Friday Night Smackdown event at the TD Garden.

The effort is part of a World Wrestling Entertainment program known as Connor’s Cure, which raises funds and awareness of pediatric cancer.

WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and “Triple H” started Connor’s Cure in honor of 8-year-old Connor Michalek, who lost his battle with medulloblastoma in 2014.

The entertainers could be seen giving fans high fives and hugs the hospital.

Thank you all for a great visit 💙 https://t.co/wrrCHn6S1V — Boston Children's (@BostonChildrens) February 28, 2020

