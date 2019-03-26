WWE star insults Rob Gronkowski during event at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just one day after All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL, a WWE star took a disrespectful shot at the beloved New England Patriot during an event at TD Garden on Monday night.

Lio Rush was booed heavily by the Boston crowd after he called Gronkowski a “hot piece of garbage” during an exchange with Finn Bálor on Monday Night Raw.

Boston did NOT appreciate Lio Rush’s shot at Gronk pic.twitter.com/2mcxEso0q9 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 26, 2019

“See Finn, you should have just quit while you were ahead. You really should have,” Rush said. “Now, you are going to be forced to leave the game as a beaten, broken, hot piece of garbage like Rob Gronkowski.”

Gronkowski’s future plans are not yet clear but many speculate he could be joining the WWE in the near future.

The 29-year-old once helped his friend Mojo Rawley in the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)