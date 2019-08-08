WWE SummerSlam coming to TD Garden in 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will host SummerSlam Week in August 2020 with events occurring over four consecutive nights at TD Garden, the WWE announced on Thursday.

SummerSlam Week will include SummerSlam, SmackDown Live, Monday Night Raw and NXT.

Friday, Aug. 21 – SmackDown Live

Saturday, Aug. 22 – NXT TakeOver

Sunday, Aug. 23 – SummerSlam

Monday, Aug. 24 – Monday Night Raw

“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer to Boston in 2020,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events, in a statement. “We are grateful to Mayor Walsh, Governor Baker and our partners at TD Garden and look forward to working with them to welcome the world to one of America’s great sports and entertainment cities.”

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden. SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event.”

