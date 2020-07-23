WWE’s SummerSlam will no longer be held at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - World Wrestling Entertainment’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer be held at Boston’s TD Garden.

Refunds will be made available to ticketholders at the original point of purchase.

“We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future,” a spokesperson for WWE wrote.

