HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War I-era plane crashed near the American Heritage Museum in Hudson on Sunday morning, Stow officials said.

Stow fire crews responded to the crash at the museum on Barton Road.

The museum has exhibits covering all major American wars, as well as an aircraft collection.

Investigators believe the plane’s front landing gear failed, causing it to flip over upon landing.

The pilot was not hurt. The FAA has been notified of the crash and will investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

