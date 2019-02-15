WWII Army Veteran with no surviving family honored by hundreds at burial in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Lawrence Thursday afternoon to honor a 97-year-old World War II Army veteran who recently passed away.

Cars filed into Bellevue Cemetery to give a hero’s sendoff to Jame McCue, who died on Feb. 7 at the Cedarview Healthcare Center in Methuen.

McCue, who served in four major battles including D-Day, had no known relatives and it was feared he’d be buried with almost no one to witness.

Word got out about his burial arrangements and hundreds of community and service members made sure to attend.

“There’s no one left to mourn his loss,” Sgt. Matthew Cotler said. “That’s why I’m here today.”

Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena spoke during the burial service, praising everyone who showed up.

“Just a week ago, we learned that James had no friends or family to be present at this service,” he said. “You have turned out to say it matters.”

For the past 20 years, 91-year-old Doris Sevigny was McCue’s closest friend and she was stunned by the turnout.

“It’s beautiful,” she said while holding a picture of McCue. “It’s amazing.”

Sevigny’s niece Doris recalled her aunt and McCue being “like teenagers in love.”

Online condolences for McCue can be left on his online tribute wall.

