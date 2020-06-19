WWII boat commanded by JFK making its way to Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Remnants of a WWII boat commanded by former President John F. Kennedy are making their way to Fall River.

Pieces of the PT-59 vessel were recently raised from the bottom of the Harlem River in New York and are being shipped to the Battleship Cove fleet Museum in Fall River.

“The boat actually burnt to the waterline in the 1970s and then sank,” Richard Angelini of Battleship Cove told 7News.

The museum is being asked to preserve what’s left of the wreck.

It’s one of two PT boats commanded by JFK.

“Most of the boat was destroyed and also the wood was so far gone that it’s almost unrecognizable,” Angelini said.

Kennedy famously saved members of the PT-109 crew when it sank in the South Pacific. Afterward, he took command of the PT-59, which was recently found.

“It actually caught a Japanese submarine on the surface trying to resupply enemy forces in the South Pacific,” Angelini said.

When Kennedy took over it continued to attack Japanese ships. They rescued 10 marines and bombarded Japanese ships.

Battleship Cove said its looking forward to sharing this piece of history with the public once it reopens.

