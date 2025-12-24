BOSTON (WHDH) - A Christmas tradition returned to the old State House in Boston for the first time since World War two.

Starting back in 1913, carolers performed on the balcony but the tradition stopped in 1942 as people were deployed overseas for the war.

This year, a local organization revived the event and put on a 30-minute performance for those walking by.

