WATAUGA, Texas (WHDH) — A World War II veteran is hoping people around the world will help make his 100th birthday extra special.
Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards so he can hang them around his room at a senior living home.
He joined the army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.
Anyone wishing to share a birthday message with South can mail their cards to:
James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)