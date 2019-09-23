WATAUGA, Texas (WHDH) — A World War II veteran is hoping people around the world will help make his 100th birthday extra special.

Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards so he can hang them around his room at a senior living home.

He joined the army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

Anyone wishing to share a birthday message with South can mail their cards to:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, Texas 76148

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)