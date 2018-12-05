HIGHLAND, Calif. (WHDH) — A World War II Navy veteran is hoping the world will help him celebrate his 96th birthday by sending him cards.

Duane Sherman told his daughter, Sue Morse, that he did not want any gifts for his upcoming birthday, so she took to Facebook asking people to send him cards.

She says her dad deserves a day for himself after a life of sacrifice.

“I wanted him to feel special on his birthday,” Morse told KCAL. “We should all be very proud of their service and honor them in any way that we can.”

Sherman was a chief sonarman aboard the U.S.S. Lamson and earned a purple heart for a mission he survived in 1944.

He says that whatever cards he receives, he will save them in a box for next year’s birthday.

Anyone looking to give Sherman a card can mail it to:

Duane Sherman

c/o Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, CA 92346

