WWII veteran celebrates 75th anniversary of VJ Day online

One World War II veteran celebrated a virtual V-J Day.

Had it not been for coronavirus, Ed Temper would have been in Hawaii at a special 75th anniversary Victory over Japan Day ceremony. But, because of COVID-19, the ceremony had to be moved online so he will be tuning in from his Nevada home.

Temper said he is just happy to be recognized for his service.

“It’s more appreciated now. It wasn’t appreciated back in World War II,” he explained. “It was no big thing because there were so many in the service, but now people more appreciate it.”

He was just 17-years-old when he fought with the Marine Corps in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II on Okinawa.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)