FULLERTON, Calif. (WHDH) — A special birthday wish came true for a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient in California.

Duane Sherman recently turned 96 but he didn’t feel like celebrating.

Many of his friends have passed away and his daughter says most of the mail he gets these days are bills.

So about a month ago, Sherman’s daughter made a public request for people to mail her father birthday cards.

The public responded and sent about 50,000 cards to Sherman. They’re from all 50 states, as well as 10 other countries.

Sherman also got a visit Sunday from 10 United States Navy chiefs from San Diego, who talked with him about his military service.

