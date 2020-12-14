WWII veteran in Bedford is nation’s first VA patient to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - VA Bedford Healthcare System shared a photo Monday of the nation’s first VA patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it is rolled out to hospitals across the country.
World War II veteran Margaret Klessens, 96, received the vaccine around noon.
The image was accompanied by the hashtag #makinghistory.
