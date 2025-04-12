BOSTON (WHDH) - Current Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was honored Friday by the Boys & Girls Club in Boston during an event at the the Bunker Hill area building now bearing his name: The Grousbeck Club of Charlestown.

“There are great people giving their lives and their commitment to the youth, having them have their own confidence and their own pathways to success and happiness and a lot of times it really does start here at the Boys & Girls Club, and we’ve learned that over time, and that’s why we’re proud to support it,” Grousbeck told 7NEWS.

Grousbeck has a personal appreciation for the Charlestown club thanks to the impact it had on his son, Campbell.

“My son, who has special needs, actually worked here,” Grousbeck said. “He found a great place and a great job here at the club teaching music and it meant a lot to him and hopefully to the kids as well.”

7NEWS is also a proud partner with the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. Ed Ansin, the late owner of Channel 7, was instrumental in a renovation project that transformed the facility in the 1990s. The club’s youth center now bears his family’s name and his children are building on that legacy as well — they donated $100,000 to fix the exterior of the club last year.

Boys & Girls Club of Boston President Robert Lewis Jr. said of the family’s impact, “The family’s commitment to our young folks and when you start thinking about it, it’s been a generational commitment, and the Ansin family has been not just a supporter but a big part of our foundation. With Channel 7 being here, it’s the great stories that are happening right now that too many people aren’t hearing.”

It’s been another storied season for the Boston Celtics, who are looking to do something never done before under Grousbeck’s leadership of the team — win back-to-back titles for the first time since 1969.

“I’m hopeful, I’ve got the ring in my pocket here, that makes two, I’m going for three,” Grousbeck said.

Wyc’s wife, Emelia, is also showing she’s got game. The gymnasium at the club was renamed the Fazzalari Gymnasium in her honor. The couple says they’re proud to support a place where friendships are made and lives are changed.

Lewis added, “It’s not just his philanthropic dollars, it’s his time and his energy along with his treasure that makes a difference. Special people do magical things and they’re special people.”

