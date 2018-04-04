Wynn Boston spokesman: Worker killed at Everett casino construction site

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A spokesperson for Wynn Boston Harbor says the company is investigating after a construction worker was killed Tuesday at the site of its $2.4 billion casino project in Everett.

“The Wynn Boston Harbor family regretfully learned this morning that a member of our construction team lost his life after sustaining injuries on our site yesterday,” company spokesman Greg John said in a statement, adding, “This is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and coworkers.”

John said the worker’s name and the details of the incident are being withheld at this time out of respect for the worker’s family.

The 3-million-square-foot casino complex is expected to open in June 2019.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)