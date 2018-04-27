Wynn CEO proposes new name for Everett casino project

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - The CEO of Wynn Casinos asked the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Friday for permission to change the name of the company’s $2.4 billion Everett casino.

Matt Maddox asked gaming officials to change the name of the resort casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. The request comes after the company’s embattled former CEO, Steve Wynn, resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“I don’t want people to associate Wynn with a man,” Maddox said during a hearing to determine if Steve Wynn’s name could be removed as a “qualifier” from the project. Maddox argued that Wynn shouldn’t be considered a qualifier because he has resigned and divested his stocks.

Wynn, 71, resigned in February amid a series of high-profile sexual misconduct allegations. State gambling regulators are now investigating why they were never told about a multi-million dollar sexual harassment settlement Wynn allegedly arranged with one of his accusers.

The sprawling 3-million-square-foot casino complex on the Mystic River is expected to open in June 2019.

