Wynn, MGM discussing potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts are engaged in conversations about the potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

“They are very preliminary and of the nature that publicly traded corporations like ours often engage in, and in fact when opportunities such as this are presented, we are required to explore,” a spokesperson for Wynn Resorts said in a statement Friday.

Wynn says it is unsure where the discussions will lead but reaffirmed their commitment to the communities where they operate.

“The people of Springfield and Everett welcomed us into their neighborhoods. We know that is a privilege and we take it seriously. Our conversations will not impact the jobs at our facilities and will not impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor,” the statement said.

The $2.6 billion luxury casino is slated to open on June 23. It is located on a 33-acre parcel of land about five miles from Boston’s Logan Airport.

