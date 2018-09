BOSTON (WHDH) - Wynn Resorts is partnering with Cambridge College to make gaming a career.

The college and casino giant have launched Bet On U, a program that trains local students to be professional casino dealers.

Program graduates will be eligible to work at the new Encore Boston Harbor when it opens next year.

