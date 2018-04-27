Wynn Resorts changes name of Everett casino project

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Wynn Resorts announced Friday that it has changed the name of the company’s $2.4 billion Everett casino.

New company CEO Matthew Maddox told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that a decision was made to rename Wynn Boston Harbor as Encore Boston Harbor, a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

The name change comes after the company’s embattled former CEO, Steve Wynn, resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“I don’t want people to associate Wynn with a man,” Maddox said during a hearing to determine if Steve Wynn’s name could be removed as a “qualifier” from the project. Maddox argued that Wynn shouldn’t be considered a qualifier because he has resigned and divested his stocks.

Wynn, 71, resigned in February amid a series of high-profile sexual misconduct allegations. State gambling regulators are now investigating why they were never told about a multi-million dollar sexual harassment settlement Wynn allegedly arranged with one of his accusers.

Wynn signage at the project site has already been taken down and replaced with Encore branding.

“More than 25,000 people make up our company, not one person,” said Maddox. “There are very few companies who do what we do and the reason we do it better than all else is because of our people. They are the reason we are at the top and we are very focused on doing the right thing. That’s what this company is all about.”

The sprawling 3-million-square-foot casino complex on the Mystic River is expected to open in June 2019.

