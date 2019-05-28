Wynn Resorts pays $35M fine levied by Massachusetts Gaming Commission

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wynn Resorts says it has paid a $35 million fine that was handed out by gambling regulators in Massachusetts after executives failed to disclose years of allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The fine was levied on April 30 following a 54-page decision issued by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that said it was “troubled by the systemic failures and pervasive culture of non-disclosure” its investigators uncovered.

Despite the fine, Wynn Resorts was allowed to keep its state casino license and open Encore Boston Harbor in June.

Investigators ultimately determined that the evidence in the case did not “rise to the level” of revoking the company’s license or calling for other major changes.

Company CEO Matthew Maddox was also fined $500,000 for his “clear failure” to investigate at least one misconduct complaint.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said Tuesday, “The company will not file an appeal. However, we do not agree with the finding that Matt Maddox violated company policy, and are pleased that neither the commission’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, nor the Special Committee of the Board, found that he, or any other current company executives, violated any company policies in managing the allegations against the company’s founder.”

Steve Wynn has denied the claims, saying his relationships with female employees had been consensual.

He resigned as CEO last year after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the allegations.

