Wynn Resorts settles with pension fund after sex allegations

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures during a a news conference in Medford, Mass., regarding his proposed casino complex. Women's rights advocates and business experts said Wynn Resorts has taken laudable steps to transform a workplace culture that allowed sexual misconduct complaints against Wynn, its founder, to remain hidden for decades, but still has room for improvement. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will holding public hearings the first week of April 2019 on whether the company is still suitable to hold a casino license for the multi-billion dollar Encore Boston Harbor, slated to open in June 2019 in Everett, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An official in charge of New York’s more than $200 billion public pension fund has announced a settlement with Wynn Resorts in response to 2018 sexual misconduct allegations against former company CEO Steve Wynn.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP’-oh-lee) said Wednesday that Wynn will pay $20 million in damages while another $21 million will come from insurance carriers on behalf of current and former employees of Wynn Resorts.

The lawsuit alleged some officers and directors knew the company’s founder and chairman made unwanted sexual advances on employees and pressured them to perform sex acts. Wynn resigned from Wynn Resorts in 2018 and denies all allegations against him.

The state’s retirement fund holds shares in Wynn Resorts with an estimated value of about $23 million.

Wynn’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

