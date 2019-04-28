Wyoming man shoplifted at store, applied for job, police say

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in northern Wyoming say a man who allegedly shoplifted at the same store twice in one day also asked to fill out a job application during one of his visits.

The Gillette News Record reported Sunday the 36-year-old man went to the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Gillette and bought some items with a rewards card but allegedly took sunglasses and ammunition without paying for them.

Police say he returned to the store a few hours later, asked to fill out the job application and left with two more pairs of sunglasses, allegedly without paying for them.

Officers issued the man a citation for the alleged thefts and recovered the items.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.

