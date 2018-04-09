Xander Bogaerts placed on DL after tests reveal crack in ankle

Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle injury.

The team announced Monday that an X-ray on Sunday and an MRI Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital revealed a small crack in the talus bone in his left ankle.

Bogaerts departed Sunday’s game after sliding into the opposing team’s dugout while trying to track down a baseball.

The injury is non-displaced and will not require surgery. Bogaerts is expected to miss about 10-14 days.

To fill Bogaerts’ spot on the roster, the Red Sox will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)