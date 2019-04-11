Xaverian High School baseball coach accused of assaulting player during game placed on leave

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A varsity baseball coach and math teacher at a Xaverian Brothers High School has been placed on administrative leave after police say he violently assaulted one of his player’s during a game on Wednesday night.

Gerard Lambert, who has coached and taught at the Westwood school for more than 25 years, has been charged with a single count of assault and battery on a varsity baseball player, a Xaverian Brothers High School spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Lambert was placed on leave as the result of his “unacceptable behavior” during a 7-0 loss to St. John’s Prep.

School leaders say the victim was arguing with an umpire, prompting Lambert to grab him by the neck. Lambert was promptly removed from the game.

“We do not condone any form of violence by any member of our school community,” the school’s statement said. “We are working with local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

The school says it has since held a meeting with parents and members of the varsity team to offer an apology for what happened during the game. The school says it also conveyed “profound regret” for Lambert’s alleged actions.

“His behavior is out of character given what we have experienced over his 25 years of teaching and coaching at Xaverian,” the school’s statement read.

Assistant varsity baseball coach Jay Iannoni has taken over leadership of the team until further notice.

Lambert has been summonsed to appear in court.

An investigation is ongoing.

