CNN — A yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony caught fire and capsized Wednesday night.

The 120-foot vessel was docked at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island in Miami.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the upper decks.

Anthony was not on board but a handful of crew members who were had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)