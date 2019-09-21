Yale celebrating 50th anniversary of admitting women

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a coeducational school.

The Ivy League institution is unveiling a commemorative stone Saturday with an inscription by poet Elizabeth Alexander, who graduated from Yale in 1984.

Yale admitted 575 women in the fall of 1969, both as first-year students and transfers.

The stone is being placed at Phelps Gate — a spot where most students first enter Yale.

Yale is also recording the oral history of women at Yale, with 60 recordings currently on file and 45 more in the works.

