NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WHDH) — A Yale University graduate student was laid to rest with full military honors one week after being fatally shot.

The casket of Army veteran Kevin Jiang, 26, was adorned with the American flag as close family members said their final farewells.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate Qinxuan Pan, 29, has been named a person of interest in Jiang’s death.

Pan was reportedly spotted in the Atlanta area last Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to Pan’s location.

Jiang was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Feb. 6, according to police.

Authorities have said they are looking into whether Jiang, a student at Yale’s School of the Environment who recently got engaged to be married, was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)