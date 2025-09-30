BOSTON (WHDH) - An unwelcome message on Ticketmaster for Red Sox fans.

The ticketing company alerted buyers that only fans from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will be granted access to buy tickets for the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Local Red Sox fans will get their tickets cancelled without notice and refunded, and they’ll have to get their tickets another way.

“I feel bad for people from Massachusetts because they are obviously the real Red Sox fans,” said one fan Monday.

“Born and raised Red Sox fan, I want to go so that’s horrible, that’s ridiculous!” said another fan.

Ticketmaster says sometimes geographic restrictions are put in place to give local fans the best chance to attend the game, and this decision to limit ticket purchasing to select states was made by the Yankees.

The Yankees have not responded to 7NEWS request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)