Yankees send flowers to Yarmouth Police Department in honor of fallen officer

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - In a great display of class, the Yankees put the Boston-New York rivalry aside and sent flowers to the Yarmouth Police Department in honor of fallen K-9 officer Sean Gannon.

“With our deepest sympathies, our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Gannon family and the family of the Yarmouth Police Department,” the Yankees said in a note attached to a beautiful bouquet with a black and blue bow.

Gannon, 32, was killed in the line of duty last week when police said he was shot while serving a warrant at a house in Marstons Mills.

“It is true that in tough times we all come together,” Yarmouth police said in a Facebook post.

More than 10,000 people, including officers from as far away as California and Florida, are expected at Gannon’s funeral on Wednesday.

