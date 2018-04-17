Yarmouth community honors fallen police officer ahead of wake and funeral

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The town of Yarmouth has come together to remember a fallen K-9 officer before his wake and funeral this week.

Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty last week when police said he was shot while serving a warrant at a house in Marstons Mills.

The community is showing its support for Gannon’s family and his police department, tying blue ribbons around tree and poles on the funeral procession route. Houses also have blue light bulbs lit up outside and “thin blue line” American flags hanging up. Gannon’s cruiser, parked outside the Yarmouth Police Station, has been covered in a blanket of flowers.

More than 10,000 people, including officers from as far away as California and Florida, are expected at Gannon’s funeral on Wednesday. Hotels are donating free rooms.

“Yarmouth is really, really coming together and supporting the police. And they’ve done a fantastic job for us and we want to do a fantastic job for them,” said Howard Onik from the Cape Cod Family Resort.

More than a dozen restaurants will also be donating food for after the funeral. Ted Zambelis, of the Yarmouth House Restaurant, said Gannon and his wife would always come in and he called it an “honor” to feed his department and family.

Gannon’s wake is Tuesday and his funeral will be held Wednesday. Both will take place at St. Pius X Church in South Yarmouth.

