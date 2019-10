YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth first responders honored a fallen police officer at a motorcycle ride Sunday.

The 55-mile motorcycle ride, hosted by the Yarmouth Police Foundation, honored Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Gannon was shot while serving a warrant.

His K9, Nero, was also shot but survived.

