YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local Girl Scout recently went above and beyond, selling more than 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to become the top cookie seller in Eastern Massachusetts for this year’s cookie selling season, Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts announced.

Emma Hardigan, of West Yarmouth, told 7NEWS she went door to door and also ran a total of 41 cookie booths, selling 3,668 boxes of cookies.

She continued, saying she donated all the money she made to charity, giving the money to a local food pantry.

“I love being out in the community and selling Girl Scout Cookies,” Hardigan said in a separate statement shared by Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

Hardigan, a Daisy Girl Scout, has been part of the Girl Scouts for two years.

Speaking this week, she said she is excited to continue her work in the organization.

