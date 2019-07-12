Yarmouth hotel employee revives 6-year-old girl who nearly drowned in pool

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hotel employee sprang into action and revived a 6-year-old French girl who nearly drowned in a pool in Yarmouth Thursday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a call for a young child struggling in an indoor pool at the Yarmouth Resort on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. found that her brother and cousin, ages 13 and 14, had pulled her out of the water.

Resort employee Domantas Kaitaitis, 19, provided CPR to the girl, who began breathing on her own, according to Yarmouth fire officials.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where police say she is in good condition.

Officers spoke to the girl’s family, who was visiting from France, through an interpreter and determined that the girl, her brother and her cousin went swimming in the shallow end of the indoor pool as the adults grilled outside for about 10 minutes. She was then found underwater.

The Yarmouth Police Department commended the quick and decisive actions of the teenagers and hotel employee for helping save the child’s life.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)