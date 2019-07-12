Yarmouth hotel staffers perform CPR on young girl who nearly drowned in pool

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hotel staffers sprang into action and performed CPR on a young girl who nearly drowned in a pool in Yarmouth Thursday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a call for a child who fell into a pool at the Yarmouth Resort on Main Street around 7:30 p.m. found that hotel staffers had pulled her out of the water.

Staff members provided CPR to the girl, who began breathing on her own, according to Yarmouth fire officials.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where her condition has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)