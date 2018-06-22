Yarmouth K-9 Nero gets Nero stuffed animal of his own

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth K-9 officer Nero, who is recovering from being shot during an arrest that claimed the life of his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, has a new stuffed animal created in his image to keep him company while he recovers from his injuries.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Yarmouth police say Nero was given his very own YPD K9 Pup Nero.

“It was a very special moment for us all!” police wrote in the post. “Continued YPD THANKS to everyone all over the USA and the World who have supported us and follow us along this amazing journey. FOR SEAN!”

Stuffed animals representing members of the Yarmouth Police Department’s K-9 Unit are being sold as part of an effort to raise money for safety equipment.

The toy dogs, designed by Cape Cod Hospital nurse Denis Kalbach, are available for a $20 donation to the Yarmouth Police Foundation. All of the proceeds will be going toward the purchase of much-needed equipment to keep K-9 officers and their canine companions safe.

Anyone with questions about the stuffed animals can email Deputy Chief Steven G. Xiarhos at sxiarhos@yarmouth.ma.us

