Yarmouth K-9 officer killed in the line of duty mourned by community

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the community came and went from the Yarmouth Police Department Friday, leaving flowers and paying their respects to a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Sean Gannon, 32, was shot and killed while serving a probation warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills. His K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot and treated at an animal hospital in Dennis.

Gannon’s cruiser was parked outside the police station and has since become a memorial, covered in black bunting with a memorial wreath and American flags placed nearby. Residents have visited throughout the day on Friday to place flowers on his cruiser.

“We hope that his family gains some measure of comfort knowing the whole town is grieving with them,” said Dianna Braginton-Smith.

Among those visiting the police station to remember Gannon was Cheryl Siels, who said the officer helped train her German Shepherd. Siels brought her dog with her to the station.

“He was a great friend, great guy. One of a kind,” said Siels.

Jean Kenneally said Gannon was the officer who tended to her son when he had a medical problem.

“Officer Gannon was there with him, stayed with him the entire time, never left his side, comforted him. He was great with people,” said Kenneally.

Members of the fire department helped hang up bunting on the police station. Local restaurants dropped off so much food at the station that the department is now requesting people donate to the fund helping Gannon’s family instead of bringing more food.

The man charged in Gannon’s murder was ordered held without bail on Friday.

