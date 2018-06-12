YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth K9 Satu is now sporting a new camera system thanks to a generous donation by the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

The foundation donated a $30,000 K9 Storm Intruder Camera System to the department, which will be used by Satu and his handler, officer Michael Kramer.

“Through their leadership and the support and generosity of good citizens all over Cape Cod and beyond, we have obtained this vital piece of life-saving equipment, the first of its kind on Cape Cod,” Yarmouth police wrote on their Facebook page.

This timely piece of equipment comes after Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed while serving a warrant on April 12. His K9 Nero was also shot and is recovering.

